By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 Former New York Senate Majority
Leader Dean Skelos is set to be sentenced on Thursday, becoming
the second legislative leader this month to face potential
prison time following a high-profile crackdown on corruption in
the state's capital.
Skelos, who was convicted in December on extortion, fraud
and bribe solicitation charges, and his son, Adam Skelos, will
be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan.
Prosecutors are seeking a prison term approaching 12-1/2 to
15-2/3 years for Skelos, 68. They said he forced companies
lobbying for legislation or seeking a government contract to pay
his 33-year-old son hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Both men have denied wrongdoing and are expected to appeal
their convictions.
The proceedings come a week after another judge sentenced
former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, long one
of the state's most powerful politicians, to 12 years in prison
for collecting millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks.
Their convictions represented major wins in a broad
anti-corruption campaign by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, who has criticized Albany for having "one of the most
corrupt governments in the nation."
At least 14 New York state legislators have been convicted
of federal corruption-related crimes in the last 10 years,
prosecutors said, including John Sampson, a former leader of the
Senate Democrats who is set to be sentenced next week.
Prosecutors said Dean Skelos sought to use his position to
extract payments for Adam Skelos, bullying and threatening
companies that feared losing his support.
The companies, which have not been charged, included real
estate developer Glenwood Management, environmental technology
company AbTech Holdings Inc and malpractice insurer
PRI.
Through those schemes, prosecutors said, the Skeloses sought
more than $760,000 in extortion payments, bribes, and gratuities
and ultimately obtained more than $334,000.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)