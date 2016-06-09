By Edward Krudy and Gina Cherelus
| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 Corruption charges against a
union leader and a financier stemming from state and federal
investigations that include an examination of New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign fundraising practices are
casting a cloud over his office and could possibly complicate
his re-election bid.
The arrests on Wednesday of the head of New York City's
prison guard union and a hedge fund financier accused of
orchestrating a bribery scheme involving union retirement and
operating funds were the first to emerge from the
probes.
Although the charges were not linked to de Blasio, who won a
landslide victory in 2013, the case is the first major
prosecution to emerge from several overlapping state and federal
corruption probes examining de Blasio's fundraising practices,
among other avenues of inquiry.
David Birdsell, dean of the Baruch College School of Public
Affairs, said on Wednesday the investigations were "keeping him
off message," noting that de Blasio was on occasion having to
avoid the press because of incessant questions.
On Wednesday his office said the investigations were not
distracting the mayor.
"New Yorkers will vote for the candidate who gets things
done for their families and communities," said Karen Hinton, a
spokeswoman for de Blasio. "That person is Mayor de Blasio."
Still, there is evidence that the investigations are
affecting the mayor's standing, Birdsell said.
If they drag on and raise more questions they will not only
be a distraction for the mayor but possibly encourage a
challenge from his own party.
"Right now people smell some blood in the water," Birdsell
said.
He said if the mayor becomes directly implicated in the
investigations it would turn a contested Democratic primary
mayoral race next year into a certainty from a likelihood.
On Wednesday at a public appearance, de Blasio reiterated
that he was "absolutely comfortable that we have done things
properly." He has said his administration committed no
wrongdoing and is cooperating fully with investigators.
In April, de Blasio's office received subpoenas from state
and federal prosecutors pursuing coordinated corruption probes
that extended from City Hall to the police department.
News of the subpoenas came days after a leaked January
report from the state Board of Elections accusing the mayor and
others of intentionally evading campaign finance contribution
limits in 2014.
The mayor's counsel said at the time de Blasio had not been
personally served.
OFF MESSAGE, RATINGS FALL
The once popular de Blasio, who struck a cord with New
Yorkers after 12 years of Michael Bloomberg's mayoralty, has
seen his approval rating fall to a new low in May, according to
a Quinnipiac University poll.
De Blasio will be up for re-election in 2017.
The latest poll, conducted in the first week of June among
600 likely Democratic mayoral primary voters and published on
Wednesday, showed 38 percent believed de Blasio deserved
reelection while 43 percent said he did not.
The poll was conducted by NYC Deserves Better, a group
formed by Bradley Tusk, a businessman and former campaign
manager for Michael Bloomberg who wants a new mayor to be
elected. The poll found that in a potential match up, de Blasio
was neck-and-neck with City Comptroller Scott Stringer.
However, the poll also found that 51 percent had a 'very
positive' or 'somewhat positive' opinion of the mayor, and 32
percent had a 'somewhat negative' or 'very negative' opinion.
De Blasio brushed off questions about the poll and said he
was committed to focusing on the job.
"Polls come and go. They go up. They go down. They don't
always reflect what happens in elections," he said. "I believe
fundamentally that the goal is to do the work, do it well
