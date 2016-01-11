NEW YORK Jan 11 The top federal prosecutor in
Manhattan said Monday that "insufficient" evidence existed to
prove any crimes occurred in the premature closing of an
anti-corruption panel established by New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the conclusion
came after a "thorough investigation" of alleged interference
with the operation of the Moreland Commission and its closure in
2014.
"We continue to have active investigations related to
substantive inquiries that were being conducted by the Moreland
Commission at the time of its closure," Bharara said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)