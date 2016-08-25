NEW YORK Aug 25 Sheldon Silver, the former speaker of the New York State Assembly, can stay free on bail while he appeals his corruption conviction, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Silver had raised a "substantial question" as to whether she instructed his jury properly, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's subsequent overturning of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell's corruption conviction. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)