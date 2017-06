People walk between newly erected concrete barricades outside the 3 Times Square building in Times Square where a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians Thursday in New York City, U.S., May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Three people were in critical condition on Friday after a driver plowed into pedestrians a day earlier in Times Square, killing a young woman and injuring 20 others, police said.

One of the three, a 38-year-old woman from Canada, was in very critical condition, Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Bill Aubry told a news conference. Aubry said results of drug tests on the driver were expected in the next few days.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)