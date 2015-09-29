BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
NEW YORK, Sept 29 A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a New York state law banning surcharges on credit card purchases, saying a lower court judge erred in finding the law unconstitutional.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the law, which subjects retailers to criminal penalties if they impose surcharges on customers who pay with plastic rather than cash, violates neither the First Amendment nor the Due Process clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The decision overturned an October 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. He said the law violated retailers' free speech rights by prohibiting them from telling customers about the extra costs of paying with credit cards.
Retailers have long complained about the cost of accepting credit cards, including the "swipe" fees they pay to card networks such as MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.