(Adds comment from defense lawyers)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 30 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
rejected three men's bids to reverse their convictions for
scheming to defraud New York City while implementing a payroll
system whose costs ballooned to $700 million.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the
2013 convictions of Mark Mazer, former manager of the CityTime
payroll project; his uncle Dimitry Aronshtein; and Gerard
Denault. Each was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The men raised numerous issues on appeal, including claims
that the jury instructions were flawed and arguments by Mazer
and Denault that their convictions for committing wire fraud
should be reversed.
But the three-judge panel found no error in the jury
instructions, and said the wire fraud convictions were based on
"sufficient evidence that the city did not receive the benefit
of its bargain."
Henry Mazurek, a lawyer for Mazer, 52, said he was "troubled
and disappointed" by the ruling, and said his client "continues
to be a scapegoat in New York City's own failure to provide
clear contracting guidelines and policy."
"We will continue to fight this case for as long as Mr.
Mazer is unjustly imprisoned," he said.
Susan Wolfe, a lawyer for Aronshtein, 55, said her client
seek U.S. Supreme Court review. Barry Bohrer, a lawyer for
Denault, 54, said he was reviewing the decision.
CityTime aimed to modernize New York City's timekeeping and
payroll systems. Launched in 1998 with a $63 million budget, its
costs had soared to nearly $700 million by 2011 through what
prosecutors called a massive kickback and fraud scheme.
Prosecutors said Denault, a former employee at contractor
Science Applications International Corp, received over
$9 million in kickbacks to enable a company, Technodyne LLC, to
obtain subcontractor work.
Meanwhile, Mazer, who managed the project, arranged with
Denault to have a company controlled by Aronshtein become a
subcontractor, prosecutors said.
Mazer steered more than $65 million to Aronshtein's company
and $23 million to another firm in exchange for more than $30
million in kickbacks, prosecutors said.
Much of the city's losses were recovered after SAIC agreed
in March 2012 to forfeit $500 million as part of a deferred
prosecution agreement.
Five other defendants have pleaded guilty to aiding the
scheme, including Mazer's wife, mother and cousin. Two others
remain at large and are considered fugitives.
The case is U.S. v. Mazer, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-1397.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Richard Chang)