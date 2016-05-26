At least one person was killed and three wounded on Wednesday in a shooting during a rap concert in New York city, police said, with screaming concertgoers scattering in a chaotic scene captured on social media.

An unidentified 33-year-old man was killed in the shooting at the Irving Plaza in Manhattan at 10:15 p.m. shortly before Grammy-Award winning rapper T.I. took the stage, the New York Times said.

Three unidentified people were also wounded in the shooting, New York city police said, adding that they had not yet made any arrests.

A video clip posted on Twitter showed dozens of screaming people rushing away from the stage and falling to the ground as shots rang out. (Video link: bit.ly/20E9PkG)

A CBS affiliate in New York city reported three men and one woman were shot in the incident, which police said took place on the third floor of the 1,025-person venue.

In 2015, two people were wounded in a shooting at a North Carolina nightclub featuring the same performer.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)