NEW YORK May 9 A major New York City landlord
was accused on Monday of using harassment, intimidation and
fraud to force rent-regulated tenants out of his buildings in
order to convert their apartments to more profitable market-rate
units.
Steven Croman, whose company owns more than 140 apartment
buildings in Manhattan, has been indicted on 20 felony counts,
including grand larceny, fraud and falsifying documents,
according to the office of New York State Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman.
The 49-year-old Croman, who also faces a civil lawsuit from
Schneiderman's office, pleaded not guilty at state Supreme Court
in Manhattan on Monday.
Rent-regulated apartments, which limit the amount landlords
can charge residents who meet income requirements and have lived
there for enough time, are a kind of Holy Grail in the
high-priced real estate market of New York City.
In Manhattan, the median sales price for apartments hit
$1.15 million in 2015, according to real estate firms.
But the number of rent-regulated apartments has steadily
declined, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to promote affordable
housing as a major priority. He has released plans to construct
or preserve 200,000 such units.
The criminal charges stem from false mortgage documents
Croman submitted that listed rent-regulated units as market-rate
apartments and inflated his commercial rental rates to obtain
better refinancing, securing more than $45 million in loans over
a three-year period, according to Schneiderman's office.
Barry Swartz, Croman's mortgage broker, was also charged
with 15 counts. He also pleaded not guilty at state Supreme
Court in Manhattan on Monday.
The civil lawsuit detailed a variety of illegal tactics
Croman allegedly used to force out tenants occupying
rent-regulated units.
Croman filed baseless lawsuits against some to pressure them
to move, the lawsuit said. In some cases, Croman's employees
refused to acknowledge receipt of rent checks and then sued them
for unpaid rent, the complaint alleges.
The lawsuit accuses Croman of hiring a former police officer
to intimidate rent-regulated tenants.
In addition, Croman routinely engaged in illegal and shoddy
construction in his rush to convert rent-regulated apartments
into market-rate units, creating dangerous conditions, the
lawsuit said.
On more than 20 occasions, health department investigators
measured illegally high levels of lead dust in Croman's
buildings, according to the lawsuit.
Croman also ignored hundreds of "hazardous" violations he
was issued at many of his buildings, the lawsuit said.
Lawyers for Croman did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. A lawyer for Swartz declined to comment.
