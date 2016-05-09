(Adds comment from Croman's criminal defense attorney, byline)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK May 9 A major New York City landlord
was accused on Monday of using harassment, intimidation and
fraud to force rent-regulated tenants out of his buildings in
order to convert their apartments to more profitable market-rate
units.
Steven Croman, whose company owns more than 140 apartment
buildings in Manhattan, was also criminally charged with
falsifying mortgage documents to obtain more than $45 million in
loans.
The 49-year-old Croman pleaded not guilty at state Supreme
Court in Manhattan on Monday to 20 felony counts including grand
larceny and fraud.
Rent-regulated apartments, which limit the amount landlords
can charge residents based on certain criteria, are a kind of
Holy Grail in the city's high-priced real estate market.
In Manhattan, the median sales price for apartments hit
$1.15 million in 2015, according to real estate firms.
But the number of rent-regulated apartments has steadily
declined, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to promote affordable
housing as a major priority.
The criminal charges stem from false documents Croman
submitted listing rent-regulated units as market-rate apartments
and inflating his commercial rental rates to obtain better
refinancing, according to the office of New York State Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman.
Barry Swartz, Croman's mortgage broker, was also charged and
pleaded not guilty on Monday.
A separate civil lawsuit filed by Schneiderman's office
detailed a variety of illegal tactics Croman allegedly used to
force out tenants occupying rent-regulated units.
Croman filed baseless lawsuits against residents to pressure
them to move, the lawsuit said. In some cases, Croman's
employees refused to acknowledge receipt of rent checks and then
sued tenants for unpaid rent, the complaint alleges.
The lawsuit accuses Croman of hiring a former police officer
to intimidate rent-regulated tenants.
In addition, Croman routinely engaged in shoddy construction
practices, creating dangerous conditions, the lawsuit said.
On more than 20 occasions, health department investigators
measured illegally high levels of lead dust in Croman's
buildings, according to the lawsuit.
Croman also ignored hundreds of "hazardous" violations he
was issued at many of his buildings, the lawsuit said.
Croman's criminal defense lawyer, Benjamin Brafman,
emphasized that the criminal charges "have nothing whatsoever to
do with allegations relating to tenant harassment" contained in
the civil lawsuit.
"The charges in this case are defensible," he said in a
statement.
The attorney representing Croman in the civil case did not
respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Swartz declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alan Crosby)