By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 19
NEW YORK, April 19 An employee of a Chinese
airline, who came onto the radar of U.S. authorities as they
probed the activities of a Macau billionaire accused of bribing
a U.N. General Assembly president, is now facing legal troubles
of her own.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this month
searched the home of Air China Ltd employee Ying
Lin, seizing 100 items, including computers and jewelry, her
lawyer said last week at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn,
New York.
The search comes eight months after Lin, a U.S. citizen, was
charged with structuring deposits at two banks in amounts less
than $10,000 to evade currency transaction reporting
requirements over a five-year period beginning in August 2010.
At the April 12 hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander
Solomon, who belongs to a national security and cyber crime
unit, said prosecutors may bring more charges based on the
search against Lin, who has pleaded not guilty.
The exact nature of the probe into Lin could not be
determined. No claims have been made involving Air China, where
Lin has worked for 14 years and is its Newark station manager. A
spokeswoman for the state-run carrier did not respond to
requests for comment.
The investigation is not the first time that Lin has been in
the FBI's crosshairs.
According to a person familiar with the matter and court
filings, Lin was also as early as 2014 drawn into a separate
investigation into Ng Lap Seng, a real estate developer from
Macau who heads Sun Kian Ip Group.
Ng, who last year had a $1.8 billion net worth, and his
assistant, Jeff Yin, were arrested in September for allegedly
making false statements to customs officials about why they
brought $4.5 million into the United States from
China.
They were charged in October along with others for engaging
in a scheme to pay $1.3 million in bribes to John Ashe, a former
U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was U.N. General
Assembly president from 2013 to 2014.
Ng, Yin and Ashe have pleaded not guilty.
Lin, who lives in New York City, is not identified by name
in court papers in the case against Ng in Manhattan federal
court.
Her lawyer, Deborah Colson, as well as representatives for
U.S. Attorney's offices in Manhattan, which is prosecuting Ng,
and in Brooklyn, which brought Lin's case, declined comment on
any connection between the two cases.
But a source confirmed she is the person referred to as
"Individual-1" in court papers in the case against Ng.
According to those papers, Yin escorted Ng from an April
2014 flight into New York, in which Ng brought $300,000 in cash
with him authorities say he falsely claimed was for gambling in
Las Vegas or buying art and antiques in New York.
Ng claimed he did not know the individual personally, the
complaint said. But the complaint said Lin had "business
dealings" with Ng and Yin prior to their trip involving more
than just her relationship with the airline.
When Ng and Yin were arrested on Sept. 19, Lin was holding
onto a bag belonging to Yin containing a Chinese passport,
credit cards, $15,000 in cash and a key to a safe deposit box
containing $430,000, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said the bag's contents demonstrated that Yin
intended to flee. He was initially denied bail, but later was
released from jail.
During a bail hearing on Sept. 29, Sabrina Shroff, Yin's
lawyer, said the woman who held onto the bag was facing charges
in Brooklyn. Shroff declined to comment for this article.
Lin has not been accused of wrongdoing in the Ng case. It
remains unclear if that case relates to the bank structuring
allegations against Lin.
Ng's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Chris Reese)