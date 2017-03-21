By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, March 21 A New York energy investor
was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison on Tuesday
after he pleaded guilty to engaging in a years-long scheme to
avoid more than $45 million in income and other taxes.
Morris Zukerman, a former Morgan Stanley banker who later
became chairman of investment firm M.E. Zukerman & Co, was
sentenced by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan
federal court, according to federal prosecutors. He was also
ordered to pay a $10 million fine.
Zukerman, 72, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and obstructing
the Internal Revenue Service last June, a month after being
indicted following a two-year grand jury investigation. As part
of the plea deal, he agreed not to appeal any sentence less than
7-1/4 years.
A lawyer for Zukerman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Zukerman worked at Morgan Stanley from 1972 to 1988 and
served as joint head of the investment bank's energy group
before launching M.E. Zukerman & Co, which focused on investing
in energy, natural resources and agriculture companies.
Prosecutors said Zukerman schemed to evade paying taxes on
income earned on the 2008 sale of an oil company he co-owned
through an M.E. Zukerman subsidiary with a publicly traded
company that resulted in his firm receiving $130 million.
While the company was not named in court papers, around that
same time Zukerman's company sold a Texas-based firm called
Penreco that was co-owned with ConocoPhillips.
Zukerman then transferred the sale's proceeds to a trust and
various corporations, including one from which he directed $50
million be used to buy paintings by European artists from the
15th to 19th centuries, prosecutors said.
Zukerman frequently bought the paintings from galleries that
were blocks away from his Manhattan home, but avoided paying New
York sales taxes by having them shipped to his corporate
addresses in Delaware and New Jersey and then immediately
transported them back to New York, prosecutors said.
Zukerman also claimed $1 million in fraudulent charitable
contribution deductions in connection with the purchase of
property on Black Island off Maine's coast, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Zukerman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-194.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Additional reporting
by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)