NEW YORK Jan 9 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
positioned his state on Monday as the "progressive capital of
the nation" and proposed policies to drive a middle-class
economic recovery.
Cuomo said in a state of the state speech that welcoming
immigrants, providing for the poor and protecting religious
freedom were "all being questioned, blamed and attacked."
As part of his progressive agenda the Democrat said he
wanted to create a new hate crime task force in the State Police
and he called hate speech "disgusting" "ignorant" and
"anti-American."
Cuomo, widely seen as a potential presidential candidate,
said he aimed to help struggling middle-class New Yorkers with a
bigger state allocation to education than ever, more economic
development investments and a doubling of the child care tax
credit.
The speech in Manhattan, the first of six planned in a
State of the State tour across New York, was given at 1 World
Trade Center in the heart of the rebuilt financial district
destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks. This year he is
eschewing his usual address to the legislature at the state
capitol in Albany.
Cuomo has released proposals in recent days, including a
renovation of the John F. Kennedy International Airport
, the closing of Indian Point nuclear facility
, banning bad actors from the financial services
industry and free college tuition for 1 million
families.
Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, said in
a statement that he hoped Cuomo would work with lawmakers on tax
reform for middle class families but that the last thing they
needed were "flashy press releases."
