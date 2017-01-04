(Corrects name of Long Island Rail Road from Long Island
Railroad throughout)
By Jonathan Oatis
NEW YORK Jan 4 A New York City train derailed
at a downtown Brooklyn terminal during Wednesday's morning rush
hour, injuring more than 100 commuters in the metropolitan
area's second major rail accident since late September.
Emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long
Island Rail Road train went off the tracks inside the busy
transportation hub at about 8:30 a.m. local time, the New York
City Fire Department said.
While none of the injuries were life-threatening, at least
11 people were sent to the hospital, Deputy Assistant Chief Dan
Donoghue said at a briefing at the crash site.
The train, arriving from the Queens neighborhood of Far
Rockaway, failed to stop on time. Traveling at a fairly slow
speed, it derailed after striking a bumping block, which
prevents railway vehicles from going past the end of a physical
section of track, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at the
briefing.
About 103 people were injured, the fire department said in a
Twitter message. The front two cars of the six-carriage train
were severely damaged.
Passengers said the blood and chaos following the derailment
was frightening.
"There were people crying," said Aaron Neufeld, a
26-year-old paralegal who commutes on the rail line daily. "I
saw some bloody faces."
Neufeld, who was riding in the second car, said the train
appeared to be approaching normally until it crashed, knocking
passengers on top of one another and shattering glass windows.
"Bags went flying," he said. "People were thrown to the
ground."
The engineer was probably responsible for failing to stop
the train before it hit the bumper, said Tom Prendergast,
chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the
agency that runs the railroad.
"At that speed, it's pretty much the locomotive engineer's
responsibility to stop the train," Prendergast said as he stood
beside Cuomo at the briefing.
There were no major service disruptions for other Long
Island Rail Road lines at the terminal, an MTA official said.
Earlier, officials said crews were working to restore service at
the terminal by the evening rush hour.
In late September, a New Jersey Transit train crashed into a
terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, killing one woman and injuring
114 people, including the engineer.
Cuomo, who has made infrastructure improvements a
centerpiece of his agenda, said Wednesday's incident was minor
in comparison. The most serious injury in the crash was a broken
leg, he said.
"There was extensive damage in Hoboken," Cuomo said. "That
train was coming in much faster, did much more damage."
The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration and the National
Transportation Safety Board said they were sending investigators
to the scene.
The Long Island Rail Road is the United State's largest
commuter rail system, serving more than 330,000 passengers a
day, according to the American Public Transportation
Association.
Atlantic Terminal, which also connects commuters to nine
city subway lines, is one of the busiest New York stations.
(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus, David Shepardson and
David Ingram; Writing by Laila Kearney; Editing by Frank McGurty
and Lisa Von Ahn)