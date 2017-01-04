(Updates number of injuries, adds details and quotes from
governor)
By Jonathan Oatis
BROOKLYN, N.Y. Jan 4 A New York City commuter
train derailed at a Brooklyn terminal after ramming into a
bumper during Wednesday's morning rush hour, leaving more than
100 people with non-life-threatening injuries, city officials
said.
Dozens of emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after
the Long Island Railroad train went off the tracks inside the
busy transportation hub at about 8:30 a.m. local time, the New
York City Fire Department said.
The train failed to stop on time and struck a bumping block
at a fairly low rate of speed, which caused it to derail, New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing at the crash site.
About 103 people were injured in the accident, the New York
Fire Department said in a Twitter message. Earlier Deputy
Assistant Chief Dan Donoghue said at the briefing that 11 people
had to go to the hospital.
The derailment, which severely damaged the train's front two
cars, was the second major accident involving New York City's
commuter railroads in the past three months.
In late September, a New Jersey Transit train crashed into a
terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, killing one woman and injuring
114 people, including the engineer.
Cuomo, who has made infrastructure improvements a
centerpiece of his agenda, said Wednesday's incident was minor
in comparison. The most serious injury in the crash was a broken
leg, he said.
"There was an extensive damage in Hoboken," Cuomo said.
"That train was coming in much faster, did much more damage."
In Brooklyn, police and firefighters, some holding
stretchers, were entering the terminal as emergency vehicles
blocked traffic.
Commuters, meanwhile, described a frightening and chaotic
scene on social media.
"People flying everywhere," Serena Janae, who said she was a
passenger on the derailed train, wrote on Facebook.
The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration and the National
Transportation Safety Board said they were sending investigators
to the scene.
Atlantic Terminal, which also connects commuters to nine
city subway lines, is one of New York's busiest stations.
Officials said crews were working to restore service at the
terminal by the evening rush hour.
(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus and David Shepardson;
Writing by Laila Kearney; Editing by Frank McGurty and Lisa Von
Ahn)