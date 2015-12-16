NEW YORK Dec 16 A security guard has been
arrested for stealing $5 million in diamonds from a New York
jeweler after a construction worker accidentally threw the
precious stones in the trash, police said.
Wilfred Martinez was charged with the theft after police
said he was caught on surveillance video from inside J Birnbach
Inc, a jewelry maker located in the heart of New York's diamond
district.
Jonathan Birnbach had told police last week that he kept the
diamonds inside three wooden boxes in an unlocked safe for
easier access and didn't notice they were missing because he
rarely handled them.
Workers renovating the interior of the business threw the
boxes out without realizing they contained diamonds, Chief of
Detectives Robert Boyce said at a press conference on Thursday.
Martinez saw the boxes and took them into the bathroom,
where he consolidated the diamonds into a single box before
leaving with them, Boyce said.
He sold some of the diamonds to another dealer for $68,000 -
a "bargain price," Boyce said. He admitted to the theft in a
statement to police after his arrest, and investigators have
recovered the stones.
J Birnbach specializes in high-end diamonds and has created
jewelry worn on red carpets from the Oscars film awards to the
Emmys television awards, according to its website.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alan Crosby)