By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK Jan 14 Even by the standards of New
York's American Museum of Natural History - home of an enormous
blue whale model that draws visitors from around the world -
this is big.
A new, 122-foot (37-meter) dinosaur skeleton to be unveiled
on Friday is too long to fit in the fossil hall and so its neck
and head will poke out toward the elevator banks, offering a
surprise greeting when the lift doors open.
The dinosaur, so recently discovered it is not yet formally
named, is so tall that the cast of its skeleton grazes the
museum's 19-foot (6-meter) ceilings, the museum that featured in
the 2006 "Night at the Museum" film said in a statement.
Paleontologists have inferred that the dinosaur, a giant
herbivore that belongs to a group known as titanosaurs, weighed
about 70 tons - as much as 10 African elephants, the statement
said.
One of the largest dinosaurs ever found, the species was
discovered in 2014 in Argentina's Patagonia region, where
titanosaurs roamed the forests about 100 million years ago.
"Titanosaur fossils have been unearthed on every continent,
and an abundance of discoveries in recent years has helped us
appreciate the deep diversity of this group," said museum
official Michael Novacek.
Experts said the biggest threat posed by gargantuan plant
eaters was being stepped on.
The titanosaur's remains were excavated in the Argentinian
desert near La Flecha by a team from the Museum of Paleontology
Egidio Feruglio led by José Luis Carballido and Diego Pol, who
studied at the New York museum. They were responding to a tip
from a rancher who noticed the fossils on his land.
One enormous femur found at the site will be among five
original fossils temporarily on view with the titanosaur, the
museum said.
There are other giant beasts housed at the museum -
including an actual mummified woolly mammoth that lived about
11,000 years ago, according to the museum website.
Among the biggest hits with visitors are the Tyrannosaurus
rex, with its 4-foot (1.2-meter) long jaw and 6-inch (15-cm)
long teeth, and the blue whale, a 21,000-pound (9,525-kg)
fiberglass model that is 94 feet (29 meters) long.
