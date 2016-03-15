NEW YORK New York City dogs will find it even easier to beg for scraps under new rules that allow them to sit with their owners at restaurants' outdoor tables.

The city's health department on Tuesday released new regulations under a state law passed last year that permits municipalities to set their own rules for dogs in outdoor dining areas.

Under the rules, dogs must be licensed and vaccinated against rabies, though restaurants will not be required to verify that dogs have the proper paperwork as an earlier draft had called for. Instead, participating restaurants must post signs to alert customers to the requirements.

The regulations take effect in mid-April, just as the outdoor dining season begins in earnest.

"I'm so pleased that the City Department of Health threw dog lovers a bone," state Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, who sponsored the state law, said in a statement. "These proposed regulations are common sense measures designed to protect the public health while allowing New Yorkers to dine with their dogs."

Previously, dogs that accompanied their owners to outdoor tables were required to stay outside the railing.

