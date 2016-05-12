By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 New York City's economy showed
signs of a potential slow down in the first quarter as private
sector wages stagnated, commercial real estate leasing cooled
and venture capital investment fell for the first time in four
years.
The city's economy grew at a robust 3.4 percent during the
quarter, outpacing national growth of 0.5 percent, but the drop
in important indicators of future growth was a worrisome sign,
according to the report released on Thursday by Comptroller
Scott Stringer's office.
Data on wages, venture investment and real estate were
"causes of concern," Stringer said in a statement.
The New York metro economy is the biggest in the United
States and larger than that of many countries. Its yearly output
is valued at about $1.5 trillion.
The findings will add fuel to an ongoing debate about the
economic strength of the United States and the world.
Venture capital investment in the city fell 6.2 percent to
about $1.4 billion in the first quarter, the first
year-over-year decline since 2012, the report found.
At the same time, average hourly earnings for private-sector
workers grew just 0.1 percent year-over-year, reflecting a
proliferation of low wage jobs in the city since the financial
crisis and recession of 2007-2009.
Although vacancy rates in Manhattan's office market dropped
during the quarter, new leasing activity fell 6.0 percent to 6.5
million square feet.
The number of city residents working or looking for a job
rose. The city's workforce expanded by about 32,000 city
residents, the highest quarterly increase in 12 years, according
to the report.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Brian Thevenot)