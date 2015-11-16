NEW YORK Nov 16 A volunteer firefighter from
Mississippi whose face was burned off during a home fire rescue
received the world's most extensive face transplant, New York
University Langone Medical Center said on Monday.
After a 26-hour surgery performed at the New York hospital
in August, 41-year-old Patrick Hardison is living with the face
of 26-year-old David Rodebaugh, a BMX extreme bicycling
enthusiast from Brooklyn who was pronounced brain dead after a
cycling accident.
He received a full scalp and face, including ears, nose,
lips and upper and lower eyelids.
Now, for the first time since that raging fire in Senatobia,
Mississippi in 2001, Hardison can blink and even sleep with his
eyes closed - key steps to sparing his blue eyes from blindness
that previously seemed all but inevitable, said Dr. Eduardo
Rodriguez, the plastic surgeon who led the 150-person medical
team that performed the procedure.
Simultaneous surgeries took place, Rodriguez said, with
Hardison on one operating table while Rodebaugh was on the
other. The NYU medical team had practiced for a full year to get
it right.
"You only have one chance to land the Rover. The same goes
with the face," Rodriguez told Reuters following a news
conference in New York earlier on Monday.
The team slit the skin at the back of the donor's head,
peeling each side forward with key pieces of bone attached at
the chin, nose and cheekbone and then precisely draped it, like
Batman's cowl, onto Hardison's head.
"Everything has to be perfectly positioned," Rodriguez told
Reuters, including the bones, muscles, ear canals, lips and
nerves.
NYU, which will pay for the estimated $1 million surgery,
took the case after a firefighter buddy reached out on behalf of
Hardison, whose own children were initially terrified of their
father's disfigured face.
Proof of the surgery's success was obvious after a medical
team took Hardison shopping for new clothes at Macy's this fall,
and no one in the store gave him a second look, Rodriguez said.
Rodebaugh's mother, who gave permission for the transplant,
noting her son was an unexpected gift after she had been told
she could not conceive a child, recently was shown a photograph
of the surgical results.
"Patrick is beautiful," she told the medical team.
Hardison in a statement thanked his donor's family, saying,
"I hope they see in me the goodness of their decision."
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Diane Craft)