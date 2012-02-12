By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 In the middle of New York
Fashion Week, typically filled with skinny models in slender
garments, it was a celebration of the full figured and fabulous
when lingerie maker Bare Necessities launched Bare Plus -- a new
line catering to the rising numbers of plus-size women.
"The new American woman," says Jay Dunn, chief marketing
officer for Bare Plus, noting that more than 60 percent of
American women wear a size 14 or higher.
"They are no longer the minority. You would never know that
by looking at media, advertising and entertainment, but they
really are the majority," Dunn said.
Weight and questions of what constitutes a healthy and
attractive body image have been flashpoints in fashion for
years, of course. After two anorexic Latin American models died
in 2006, countries including Italy and India banned underweight
models from the catwalk as part of an effort to promote a
healthier image of beauty.
France did not, but the style-conscious country did
introduce an awareness campaign. Yet critics still say the
fashion industry contributes to eating disorders in young women.
Bare Plus champions the idea that size 8 or 10 is average.
Indeed millions of American women who are considered plus size
fit into clothes often not found in many stores -- usually size
14 and up.
Away from fashion week's main runways, a mini catwalk of
Bare Plus' lingerie showed off many animal prints, as well
fabrics of lace and satin. Designs by Hanky Panky, Calvin Klein
and DKNY will also be available through Bare Plus.
The lingerie collection will soon be part of a "Curvy
Fashion Show," at the next New York Fashion Week in September.
That show will include six individual designers and feature
apparel, sleepwear, swimwear and lingerie.
"There are millions of plus size women around the world who
have a voice and a style that up until today nobody has heard or
seen in the proper light," said Jeff Grinstein, the Curvy
Fashion Show's creator.
In the audience of the Bare Plus event were several
plus-size women who said they liked what they saw.
"Plus-size fashion has been the step-child of Fashion Week
and of fashion in general for just too long," said Maryellen
Kernaghan, a 53-year-old blogger who has been working as a
plus-size model for several decades.
"A plus-size woman, just like any other woman, wants to feel
great. And lingerie really does support a woman in more ways
than one," said Kernaghan, adding she fully intends to purchase
some of the under-garments ahead of Valentine's Day.
(Editing by Christine Kearney and Bob Tourtellotte)