By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 18 Thousands of visitors are
expected at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on
Sunday to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the
Trans World Airlines Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's
building is converted into a hotel.
The terminal, built in 1962 as an uplifting symbol of the
Jet Age, was designed by renowned Finnish-born architect Eero
Saarinen, who also created St. Louis' Gateway Arch. The
terminal's cavernous arched white ceilings will be renovated to
include guest rooms, conference space and an observation deck.
The "Mad Men"-era edifice, now a national historic landmark,
was used by TWA until the airline went bankrupt in 2001.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in September the
approval of the $265 million hotel project, funded mostly by a
partnership between JetBlue Airways Corp and MCR
Development, the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the
United States, according to its website. The 500-room hotel is
expected to open in 2018.
"It is one of the most incredible pieces of architecture
that you could walk into," said Jim Steven, manager of
redevelopment for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,
the owner of JFK Airport in the New York City borough of Queens.
Steven said he expected up to 5,000 people to visit the
terminal on Sunday, part of the annual Open House New York event
aimed at inviting visitors to tour buildings that are typically
closed to the public.
Each year, former TWA employees wearing their old uniforms
are among those who return to the beloved mid-century
modern-style building, which first opened during John F.
Kennedy's presidency.
"We know that there are people flying into New York City to
see that building," said Gregory Wessner, executive director of
Open House New York. "This year, I think there's a special
attraction to it."
Tyler Morse, chief executive for MCR Development, said he
planned to keep the terminal the focus of the hotel, preserving
its striking architectural features while adapting the space
into a lobby flanked by two six-story towers with guest rooms.
"We want to bring it back to life as it was in 1962," said
Morse, who plans to break ground on the project in the summer of
2016.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Alan Crosby)