NEW YORK Nov 23 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is investigating the posting of false bids and offers in the foreign exchange options market for emerging market currencies, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said subpoenas were issued last week to four brokerages: TFS-ICAP, BGC Partners, GFI Group and Tullett Prebon Financial Services.

