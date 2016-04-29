By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo's administration on Friday confirmed the existence of a
federal investigation into one of his signature projects, a $1
billion economic development plan for the Buffalo area known as
"Buffalo Billion," and ordered a full internal review.
Cuomo announced the development plan in January 2012, saying
the state would give $1 billion of incentives, including tax
credits and state grants, to national and global companies to
come to the Buffalo area in an effort to revitalize the
struggling region.
"The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District has an ongoing
investigation" into Buffalo Billion, Alphonso David, the counsel
to the governor, said in a statement.
He added that the probe "has recently raised questions of
improper lobbying and undisclosed conflicts of interest by some
individuals which may have deceived state employees involved in
the respective programs and may have defrauded the state."
The investigation is led by Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney
in Manhattan, and has focused on potential bid-rigging and other
possible irregularities in connection with the awarding of state
money to private developers, according to previous reports in
several New York media outlets.
David said Cuomo had ordered an independent review of all
the project's grants and tapped Bart Schwartz, the former chief
of the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney's office in
Manhattan, to oversee the effort.
In a statement, Schwartz said, "The state has reason to
believe that in certain programs and regulatory approvals they
may have been defrauded by improper bidding and failures to
disclose potential conflicts of interest by lobbyists and former
state employees."
Schwartz said he would share any findings with federal
prosecutors.
A source with knowledge of the matter but not authorized to
speak publicly said Cuomo's office received a subpoena from
prosecutors on Friday seeking documents related to the program.
The source said no member of the administration, including
Cuomo, was personally subpoenaed.
A spokesman for Bharara's office had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Cynthia Osterman;
Additional reporting by Hilary Russ)