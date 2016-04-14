(Adds details on court hearing)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 14 An elected official of a New
York City suburb was charged on Thursday with defrauding
investors who helped finance a controversial minor league
baseball stadium, in what authorities called the first criminal
securities fraud prosecution involving municipal bonds.
Christopher St. Lawrence, the elected supervisor of Ramapo,
New York, was charged in an indictment with securities fraud,
wire fraud and conspiracy, as was N. Aaron Troodler, a former
executive director of the non-profit Ramapo Local Development
Corp.
In addition, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
sued Ramapo, the RLDC, St. Lawrence and Troodler, along with
Town Attorney Michael Klein and Deputy Finance Director Nathan
Oberman.
The case, filed in federal court in White Plains, New York,
follows U.S. regulators' push in recent years to bring civil
actions against misconduct in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal
bond market.
At a news conference in Manhattan, U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara called the Ramapo case a "landmark" first to result in
criminal securities fraud charges, adding: "I suspect it will
not be the last."
St. Lawrence, 65, and Troodler, 42, pleaded not guilty
during a court hearing on Thursday. Both were released on a
$500,000 bond.
Authorities said bond investors lost millions of dollars
because the defendants concealed Ramapo's deteriorating
finances, caused in part by the $58 million cost of building the
ballpark, which is home to the Rockland Boulders.
The costs to build what is now called Provident Bank Park
came even though voters refused by a 70 percent margin to
approve guaranteeing bonds to pay for its construction and St.
Lawrence said later that private funds would be used,
prosecutors said.
St. Lawrence and Troodler "kicked truth and transparency to
the curb," Bharara said.
John Phelan, a lawyer for Ramapo and the RLDC, declined to
comment. A lawyer for St. Lawrence did not respond to requests
for comment, while Troodler's lawyer, Joseph Poluka, declined to
comment beyond details of his client's plea.
Authorities said the fraud began in 2010, the same year
voters overwhelmingly rejected a $16.5 million plan to build the
ballpark, and lasted through 2015.
The SEC said Ramapo raised more than $300 million during
that period, including $85 million of "new money," because the
defendants hid financial strains that were also caused by the
town's declining sales and property tax revenue.
Authorities said St. Lawrence once told colleagues to
refinance some debt fast because "we're going to have to all be
magicians" to meet the promises he made to an agency that was
about to rate Ramapo bonds.
Bharara said the probe of the finances of Ramapo, which is
28 miles northwest of New York City and had a population of
126,595 as of the 2010 census, began with a whistleblower
complaint.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Ramapo's
municipal offices in May 2013 after an audit by New York's state
comptroller criticized the funding of the stadium and the cost
to taxpayers.
In its lawsuit, the SEC is seeking, among other things, a
court-appointed monitor for Ramapo and RLDC and an order
restricting them from issuing bonds for five years unless they
hire lawyers to review the accuracy of their offering documents.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Alan Crosby)