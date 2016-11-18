By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 A regional transportation
authority for New York and New Jersey on Thursday approved the
formation of a municipal corporation to oversee construction of
Amtrak's massive $24 billion Gateway rail transportation
project.
The Gateway Program Development Corporation will be an
entity within the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to
oversee the project, which stretches from Newark to Manhattan
and includes digging new train tunnels beneath the Hudson River
which separates the two states.
The corporation, first proposed in 2015, is being led by
John Porcari, an executive at consulting firm Parsons
Brinckerhoff and former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department
of Transportation.
"This is a really important step forward," Porcari said
following Thursday's formal approval from the Port Authority
Board of Commissioners.
With its official formation, the corporation will be able to
apply for and accept up to $6 billion in low-cost loans under
federal railroad and other transportation infrastructure
programs.
The corporation will also be able to fill positions, a
process that will begin by borrowing people from the Port
Authority, the national railroad company Amtrak and NJ Transit,
Porcari said.
"There is no schedule. It is a question of finding the right
people," he said.
Federal officials agreed to split funding for Gateway with
the states of New York and New Jersey. But critics have
questioned the states' ability to pay for the project.
The new tunnels in particular are considered one of the most
important - and urgent - rail projects in the United States.
The existing tunnel, built in 1910, transports nearly 90,000
commuters into Manhattan each day via NJ Transit alone. It was
badly damaged in 2012 when Superstorm Sandy flooded the rails
and concrete encasements with saltwater and left behind a
corrosive residue.
Asked whether president-elect Donald Trump would be good for
the project, Port Authority officials ran down a list of
supporting factors, including that both Trump and his Democratic
rival Hillary Clinton had proposed major infrastructure
spending.
"I believe President-elect Trump will pursue that," Port
Authority Chairman John Degnan told reporters. "The important
thing for us is to get shovel-ready projects ready to take
advantage of this."
