NEW YORK Dec 15 Thirty online retailers have
agreed to stop selling authentic-looking toy guns to New York
residents, the state attorney general said on Tuesday.
The retailers sold the toy guns through a marketplace on
Amazon.com Inc, where third-party companies can offer
products to consumers, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said.
The state is among at least seven that restrict the sale of
realistic-looking toy guns. The replicas have drawn increased
scrutiny in recent years after incidents in which police killed
minors carrying the fake weapons.
Tuesday's announcement comes four months after Amazon,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Sears Holding Corp's Kmart
and Sears chains, and California-based online retailer ACTA
agreed to pay more than $300,000 to settle claims by
Schneiderman that they were permitting the sale of illegal toy
guns to New York residents.
The state requires that a toy gun bear markings on the sides
and tip of the barrel to indicate that it is not a real firearm.
New York City goes further in requiring that toy guns be
brightly colored all over.
The retailers covered in the latest settlements sold more
than 5,000 of the toys in New York, including more than 1,300 in
New York City. The settlements call for them to follow the more
stringent coloring standard set by the city for all New York
state sales and includes more than $27,000 in total fines.
"When toy guns are mistaken for real guns, there can be
tragic consequences," Schneiderman said in a statement.
Last year, Tamir Rice was killed in Ohio by a patrol
officer, who has said he thought the 12-year-old's toy gun was a
real firearm.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)