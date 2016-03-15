(Adds comment from defense lawyer)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 15 A New York state appeals
court on Tuesday revived two lawsuits accusing Hess Corp
and Castle Oil Corp of cheating building owners by selling
adulterated heating oil.
The Appellate Division in Manhattan ruled unanimously that a
lower court judge erred in dismissing claims that the defendants
from 2009 to 2013 blended "waste oil" into the higher-grade
heating oil that residential and commercial building owners in
and around New York City had contracted to buy.
The plaintiffs, who sought class action status on behalf of
thousands of building owners in New York City, Westchester
County and Long Island, said the blending caused their heating
systems to be less efficient, requiring some to buy more oil.
Justice David Saxe rejected defense arguments that public
policy might encourage the use of adulterated oil as fuel, and
that the owners waited too long to pursue some of their claims.
He said the plaintiffs can pursue damages claims for breach
of contract and breach of warranty "since we must infer from the
complaint that plaintiffs received nonconforming oil deliveries
of lesser value than those they contracted and paid for."
Tuesday's 4-0 decision reversed the September 2014
dismissals of both lawsuits by state Supreme Court Justice
Shirley Werner Kornreich in Manhattan.
A lawyer for Castlerom Holdings Corp, a legal successor to
Castle, said the company "has repeatedly proven that it never
blended its products with 'adulterated' or 'waste' oil," and the
plaintiffs received heating oil that "complied with all
applicable definitions, laws, and regulations."
Hess and its law firm did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to similar requests.
According to the appeals court, the lawsuits arose from an
investigation begun in 2011 by the law firm Wachtel Missry, and
which later involved federal and state authorities.
In November, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
announced criminal charges against nine other companies and 44
individuals for allegedly shorting customers on heating oil
deliveries while charging full price over a nine-year period.
Hess and Castle were not charged.
The cases are BMW Group LLC v Castle Oil Corp, New York
State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 1st Department, No.
16138; and Mid Island LP v Hess Corp in the same court, No.
16139.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and Cynthia Osterman)