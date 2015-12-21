(Adds response from city)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Dec 21 Three homeless men filed
official notices on Monday that they were preparing to sue the
City of New York for harassment by police who cleared them out
of their sleeping spaces and threw away their belongings.
"Homelessness is a tragedy, not a crime," said Donna
Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties
Union, which is representing the men. "No matter how much
pressure the city is under to address homelessness, all people
deserve to be treated with basic humanity."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has stepped up efforts to
reduce homelessness in the largest city in the United States,
which has one of the country's biggest homeless populations.
About 58,000 homeless people sleep in the city's shelters on
any given night. Nearly half of them are children. And according
to city data, between 3,000 to 4,000 people live on the streets.
Floyd Parks, 61, Timmy Hall, 58, and Jesus Morales, 42, are
seeking damages for mental and emotional distress and their
trashed possessions, including a social security card, birth
certificate and family photographs.
City Hall said the three men had illegally trespassed on
school grounds to sleep and were not targeted as part of the
city's encampment initiative or any other homeless outreach
program.
"Our number one priority in street homeless outreach is to
get individuals the shelter and services they deserve," De
Blasio spokeswoman Karen Hinton said in a statement.
Hinton said the city would review its protocols for seizing
and disposing of the personal property.
As part a $2.6 billion plan to reduce homelessness, de
Blasio last week launched the NYC Homeless Outreach and Mobile
Engagement Street Action Team, or HOME-STAT, which involves
daily sweeps of homeless gathering spots and a database to track
people who are displaced.
De Blasio said the program would help to provide health care
services and permanent housing for the homeless, including
those with mental illness and drug addiction.
The New York Civil Liberties Union has said its legal action
on Monday is the first step in a larger effort to end the
supposed clamp-down on the city's homeless.
On Monday, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer released
an audit that showed the city's Department of Homeless Services
routinely placed families with children in moldy,
rodent-infested shelters and that it also failed to transition
families into homes.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Toni Reinhold)