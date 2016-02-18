NEW YORK Feb 18 New York City owns more than
1,100 vacant lots and has failed to act quickly enough to
develop affordable housing on those properties, the city's
comptroller said on Thursday.
An audit from the office of Comptroller Scott Stringer found
that 75 percent of the empty lots have remained unused for more
than 30 years. The majority of the properties are located in the
boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.
Housing officials rejected the report, saying it was "false
and misleading," and noted that only 670 of the 1,131 vacant
lots were suitable for residential development.
The report comes amid concerns that the affordable housing
stock has shrunk in an expensive city known for its lack of
available land.
"If we want to give every New Yorker a fair and fighting
chance to make it in the city, we need to use every tool in our
toolbox to create and preserve truly affordable housing,"
Stringer said.
The audit faulted the city's Housing Preservation and
Development department for failing to turn many lots over to
developers and for missing its own timelines at lots with
planned projects.
But the department emphasized that 400 lots were currently
in the development pipeline, with another 270 to be added in the
coming years as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's longterm
affordable housing plan.
Many vacant lots also suffer from problems that make
development harder, such as flooding or a lack of basic
infrastructure like roads and sewer lines, which can add to
delays, officials said.
"The assertion that HPD allows vacant city-owned properties
to languish in the face of the affordable housing crisis is
simply wrong," Vicki Been, the department's commissioner, said.
Stringer proposed establishing a "land bank" to own and
manage the lots in order to accelerate development of what he
estimated would be more than 57,000 new units of affordable
housing.
