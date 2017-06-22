By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 New York City officials said
on Thursday they will keep lobbying for the right to use a new
procurement method to build big public infrastructure projects
faster and cheaper after the state legislature failed to
authorize it.
"We will continue to advocate for passage of this
legislation until it becomes law," the city's Department of
Transportation said in a statement.
The state Senate ended its session late on Wednesday without
voting on a bill that would have allowed the city to immediately
start using the so-called "design-build" delivery method for
eight big projects. One of the projects is the complicated $1.9
billion renovation of an old, triple-level expressway that
passes through the borough of Brooklyn.
When asked about the status of that project following the
failure of the bill, a city transportation said in an email that
"there is an urgency to getting approval in order to know how to
proceed."
On Tuesday, the state Assembly, or lower house of the
legislature, had passed the legislation by a vote of 121 to 21.
While most major U.S. cities and states - including New York
state - can use design-build to deliver infrastructure projects,
the largest U.S. city cannot.
Under current law, New York City relies on traditional
design-bid-build contracts. Critics say this method is more time
consuming and expensive because it involves more than one
contract with parties who do not communicate with each other
from the very beginning of the process.
Not all assembly members supported the bill because it
required project labor agreements, which are contracts with
organized labor unions.
Those agreements have prompted opposition from general
contractors, said Assemblyman Andy Goodell, a Republican whose
district lies in western New York and who voted against the
bill.
Minority-owned firms, which are mostly non-union shops, have
also been largely excluded under such agreements, he said.
"I'm very concerned that we inadvertently exclude all these
potential bidders by this bill," he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Daniel Bases and Tom
Brown)