By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 The New York City metro area
took a giant step toward revitalizing its crumbling
capacity-strained transport hubs on Thursday as a major bistate
agency authorized up to $22 billion of spending on air, rail,
and bus infrastructure.
Officials at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,
the agency responsible for much of the region's transportation
infrastructure, authorized the spending in what officials said
was the biggest one-day capital allocation in its history.
The spending includes $4 billion to redevelop LaGuardia
Airport, which U.S. Vice President Joe Biden likened to a third
world country; $2.3 billion for Newark Airport; up to $15
billion for a new bus terminal in Manhattan; and $70 million for
preliminary work on a $20 billion rail project that included a
new tunnel under the Hudson River to alleviate pressure on a
pair of century old tunnels in desperate need of repair.
The costs outlined by the officials do come with a certain
amount of elasticity as the bus terminal's plan is very
preliminary.
"I think it represents the single largest allocation of
capital on one day in Port Authority history," said Patrick
Foye, the Port Authority's executive director.
The New York City metropolitan area is the largest regional
economy in the nation. Valued at $1.4 trillion per year it is
bigger than many countries. However, the dilapidated state of
the region's airports, train stations, roads and bus terminals
are a constant source of complaints from commuters and travelers
alike.
The agency's board meeting was unusually colorful with
simmering disputes over costs erupting into the open. The
board's Chairman John Degnan estimated LaGuardia's overhaul
would cost $5.3 billion and said the Port Authority bus terminal
would likely cost between $10 billion to $12 billion.
Foye insists LaGuardia's cost, much of which will be paid
for through a public-private partnership, is $4 billion. He also
assured regional commuters: "There will be no toll or fare
revenue that goes into the airports."
The projects have been in the pipeline for years and the
Port Authority's authorization marks an important step in
turning them into reality.
New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has made rebuilding
infrastructure a central part of his governorship, said the move
was "a major milestone." Cuomo is pushing for $100 billion of
infrastructure spending throughout the state.
Global Gateway, a group that advocates for the region's
airports, welcomed the move but cautioned against resources
being "siphoned off" for other projects and challenged the Port
Authority to "stick to its commitments."
The board approved a lease with LaGuardia Gateway Partners
to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a new Terminal
B. The project is expected to generate $1.3 billion in wages and
$5.2 billion regional economic activity.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Additional reporting by Hilary
Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases)