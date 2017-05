(Fixes typographical error in headline)

May 20 Benjamin Lawsky, New York state's top financial regulator, plans to step down from his job in late June, his office said on Wednesday.

Lawsky has spent the last four years as the first superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, where he has brought cases against a variety of defendants on Wall Street.

