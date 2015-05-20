(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Karen Freifeld and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK May 20 Benjamin Lawsky is stepping
down as New York state's financial regulator in June, after four
years of running the newly created agency and gaining a
reputation as a maverick in bringing cases against global banks
over misconduct.
Lawsky is leaving the New York State Department of Financial
Services (NYSDFS) after helping extract record settlements from
foreign banks licensed to operate in New York, and often proving
a thorn in the side of other U.S. authorities who have expressed
frustration at his negotiating tactics and at times his going
after banks over alleged misconduct without coordination.
The news was announced on Wednesday just hours after Lawsky
and other U.S. authorities announced a near-$6 billion
settlement with major global banks over manipulation of foreign
exchange rates.
Lawsky plans to open his own New York-based legal and
consulting firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.
He will handle financial work, including cyber security and
payments technology, the person said.
Come fall, he also will be a visiting lecturer at Stanford
University's "Cyber Initiative," the person said, which deals
with cyber vulnerability, according to its website.
Lawsky could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. On
Monday, asked to respond to a tip that he was expected to leave
in early June, Lawsky told Reuters he had not made any decisions
about his future.
Lawsky's departure raises questions over whether the agency
he supervises will maintain its reputation as an aggressive and
unconventional overseer of Wall Street and foreign banks.
But speaking at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit last
week, he stressed that the agency would continue its strong
oversight of financial markets whether he is in the job or not.
"You don't stay in these kinds of jobs forever. Whether I'm
in the corner office or someone else is into the future, my hope
is that DFS is going to keep doing the work it's doing," he told
the Reuters Summit.
"At the end of the day, it's not Ben Lawsky's DFS, it's
Andrew Cuomo's DFS. He put together the agency initially because
he thought it could be an effective regulator and I hope we've
proved him correct," Lawsky said, referring to the New York
Governor who set up the agency four years ago.
Cuomo's intervening in a landmark $8.9 billion agreement
with BNP Paribas last year raised questions of whether record
bank penalties had been influenced by politics.
As Reuters reported in July, citing sources, officials
involved in the talks were told that Lawsky would not sign off
on his portion of the settlement unless a side agreement
involving the extra money for the state was reached.
Lawsky's signature was crucial to the larger agreement
because he had the ability to pull BNP's all-important license
to operate in New York as the bank was set to plead guilty to
criminal charges over the violations in both state and federal
court.
A former chief of staff for Cuomo, Lawsky was nominated to
be head of the department by Cuomo in 2011. He grabbed headlines
in 2012 when he threatened to revoke Standard Chartered Plc's
license to operate in New York after accusing the
London-based bank of hiding $250 billion of Iran-linked
transactions from regulators.
Using a banking license as public leverage was an unusual
move, creating an uproar that swept across the Atlantic and
paving the way for a quick $340 million settlement between
Standard Chartered and Lawsky.
Since then, the regulator has been viewed as a force to be
reckoned with, and has made a mark on other landmark agreements
with foreign banks over sanctions and tax-related violations,
forcing resignations, business suspensions, and reforms.
Barclays, which was fined a record $2.4 billion on Wednesday
for trying to rig the foreign exchange market, has also agreed
to fire eight bank employees in a related deal with the New York
regulator.
The agency is also conducting a separate probe into Barclays
and other New York-licensed banks over whether they used
computerized programs to favor their own interests at the
expense of clients.
(Additional reporting by John McCrank and Jonathan Stempel,
Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)