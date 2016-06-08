(Adds details from lawsuit, Feiden interview, case citation,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 8 A non-profit that exhibits art
by the late theater and screen caricaturist Al Hirschfeld has
filed a lawsuit accusing a New York gallery that has sold his
works for four decades of allowing the market to be flooded with
cheap copies.
The Al Hirschfeld Foundation's copyright infringement
lawsuit against Margo Feiden Galleries Ltd and founder Margo
Feiden was made public on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court
in Manhattan.
The foundation separately announced it was terminating a
September 2000 agreement allowing the Feiden defendants to sell
Hirschfeld's works.
"Margo Feiden and The Margo Feiden Galleries have ceased
operating in a manner consistent with the terms and spirit of
the parties' agreement," the foundation said.
Feiden, in an interview, said she plans to defend herself
against the lawsuit. "I have behaved, in every way, consistent
with my obligations, and in fact have given the foundation above
and beyond what has been required of me," she said.
Hirschfeld, who died in 2003 at age 99, was known for
inserting the name of his daughter Nina several times in his
caricatures. Finding the Ninas became a popular activity for
many people, including readers of The New York Times, which
regularly published Hirschfeld's works.
In its complaint, the plaintiff said it never gave approval
for the defendants to reproduce some Hirschfeld works, such as a
print of comedian Bob Hope sold by Time Life for $199.99 that is
identical to a 1988 limited edition print worth $5,000.
The foundation also accused the defendants of selling
reproductions of many Hirschfeld works known as "giclees," which
it said are print-on-demand, digital reproductions of works
printed on ink jet printers.
"Defendants have been told numerous times over the years
that the Foundation does not approve the printing of giclees,"
but "have continued undaunted," the complaint said.
The lawsuit seeks a variety of damages, an injunction and to
recoup original Hirschfeld works in the defendants' possession.
In the interview, Feiden said "virtually all" of
Hirschfeld's works were commissioned by media, such as the Times
and the New Yorker, and that the 2000 agreement gives her
gallery the exclusive right to sell those works.
Hirschfeld himself signed that agreement and dropped his own
lawsuit against the Feiden gallery, which had exhibited his work
since the mid-1970s.
The Al Hirschfeld Foundation was set up in 2004 to promote
interest in the theater and dramatic arts, including by
exhibiting Hirschfeld's works.
The case is Al Hirschfeld Foundation v Margo Feiden
Galleries Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 16-04135.
