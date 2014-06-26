(Recasts with Paul Weiss, Reisner comment and background)
By Casey Sullivan and Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, June 26 A top official in the U.S.
Attorney's Office in Manhattan who oversaw a number of
high-profile insider trading cases is joining law firm Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, the New York firm said on
Thursday.
Lorin Reisner, chief of the criminal division in the U.S.
Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, oversaw
prosecutions that led to convictions of Rajat Gupta, the former
Goldman Sachs director, and Mathew Martoma and Michael
Steinberg, former portfolio managers at SAC Capital Advisors.
Reisner said in a statement he was looking forward to using
his experience to help Paul Weiss's clients navigate the complex
legal and regulatory challenges they face.
The firm said Reisner would join next month as a partner in
its white-collar crime, regulatory defense, government
investigations and high stakes litigation practices.
In 2013, during Reisner's tenure, the criminal division of
the U.S. Attorney's Office obtained a $1.2 billion settlement
with SAC Capital, which pleaded guilty to fraud charges
following years of insider trading investigations.
The office also obtained a $1.7 billion settlement with
JPMorgan Chase & Co as part of a deferred prosecution agreement
announced in January resolving claims it failed to tell
authorities about its suspicions of fraud at convicted Ponzi
schemer Bernard Madoff's firm.
Reisner was appointed to his position in the U.S. Attorney's
Office in January 2012 after serving as deputy director of the
enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. He began that role in 2009, and before that was a
partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, which many legal industry
observers assumed he may rejoin.
The 775-lawyer Paul Weiss is well known for its corporate,
litigation and investigations practices. It has represented SAC
Capital Advisors amid insider trading charges last year, and its
other clients have included Apollo, Bank of America and
Citigroup, according to its website.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said Reisner
would be replaced by the office's current chief counsel, Joon
Kim. Meanwhile, Daniel Stein, a partner at law firm Richards,
Kibbe & Orbe will replace Kim, the spokesman said.
(Reporting By Casey Sullivan and Alison Frankel, Additional
Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Ted Botha and Tom Brown)