(Corrects dateline to Jan. 7 from Jan. 6)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Jan 7 New York's first medical
marijuana dispensaries are opening their doors on Thursday, as
the state launches one of the most conservative programs of its
kind in the United States.
New York joins 22 other states and Washington, D.C., with
comprehensive programs that allow the legal use of marijuana by
cancer, AIDS and other patients certified by a physician.
The openings in New York come more than a year and a half
after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation, known as the
Compassionate Care Act, that allow patients to use marijuana to
ease their symptoms. Proponents of medical marijuana had
advocated for the move for years.
"Our program ensures the availability of
pharmaceutical-grade medical marijuana products for certified
patients and establishes strict regulatory controls to protect
public health and safety," New York State Health Commissioner
Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement.
Under the program, the state has licensed five organizations
to manufacture and sell medical marijuana, with each allowed to
operate four dispensaries. All of them are expected to be up and
running by the end of the month.
Eight dispensaries across the state are scheduled to open on
Thursday, in locations including New York City and Albany,
health officials said.
The program is strictly limited to patients with very
serious and terminal illnesses, including cancer, HIV and AIDS,
Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.
Unlike the all other states that allow medical marijuana,
except Minnesota, the program prohibits marijuana for smoking.
It only allows the drug to be sold in liquid or oil form for
vaporizers and inhalers or capsules taken orally. It also
prohibits the cultivation of plants by patients.
In addition, New York requires a four-hour mandatory
training course for physicians before they can certify patients,
a requirement not mandated by other state programs, according to
the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Medical researchers have applauded New York's conservative
approach. They say the state's tight controls over prescribing,
dosing and other aspects of the program will allow for more
reliable study of the efficacy of medical marijuana.
"Really, what they're trying to do is close to legitimatize
med marijuana," said Edward M. Bednarczyk, University at
Buffalo's pharmacy practice chair, referring to the approach
taken by New York regulators.
But critics say New York has gone too far in limiting in the
types of patients allowed in the program and how those who
qualify can use the drug.
"At best, it could be seen as a half-step, but not a full
step, to embracing the actual medical utility of cannabis," said
Paul Armentano, deputy director of National Organization for the
Reform of Marijuana Laws.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Marguerita Choy)