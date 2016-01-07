(Recasts; adds quotes, color, background)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Jan 7 New York state opened its first
medical marijuana dispensaries on Thursday, launching one of the
most conservative and tightly monitored programs of its kind in
the United States.
In opening the clinics, New York joins 22 other states and
Washington, D.C., with comprehensive medical marijuana programs
designed to help ease symptoms of patients suffering from
cancer, AIDS and other serious conditions.
New York's program is a far cry from those in states such as
California, which has hundreds of dispensaries, many with neon
lights and display cases packed with smokable buds sporting
names such as Candyland Kush and Cookie Wreck.
At the Columbia Care medical marijuana dispensary in
downtown Manhattan, patients must pass through multiple layers
of security just to get in the door. Every patient is assigned a
specially trained pharmacist, who dispenses from a supply of
marijuana extract capsules, oils and tinctures that is locked
out of sight in an underground vault.
Medical researchers and academics are applauding New York's
restrictive approach. They say the state's tight controls over
prescribing, dosing and other aspects of the program will allow
more reliable study of the efficacy of medical marijuana.
"They're trying to put the medical back in medical marijuana
and not make it the farce that it has become in some states,"
said Edward M. Bednarczyk, the State University of New York at
Buffalo's pharmacy practice chair.
Columbia Care is among eight dispensaries to open their
doors on Thursday, a year and a half after Governor Andrew Cuomo
signed legislation authorizing the program, known as
Compassionate Care NY.
Under the initiative, the state has licensed five
organizations to manufacture and sell medical marijuana, with
each allowed to operate four dispensaries. All of the
dispensaries are expected to be up and running by the end of the
month.
The program is strictly limited to patients with very
serious and terminal illnesses, including cancer, HIV and AIDS,
Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.
Unlike all the other states that allow medical marijuana
except Minnesota, New York prohibits marijuana for smoking. It
allows the drug to be sold only in liquid or oil form for use in
vaporizers and inhalers, or capsules taken orally. It also
prohibits the cultivation of plants by patients.
In addition, New York requires a four-hour mandatory
training course for physicians before they can certify patients
and for pharmacists before they can dispense the drug, a
requirement not mandated by other state programs, according to
the National Conference of State Legislatures.
By permitting only refined marijuana extracts, not smokable
crude plant or so-called edibles, the state is allowing for
greater dosing standardization and purity, Bednarczyk said.
Researchers can refine plant extracts and separate chemicals
in them in a way not possible when dealing with smokable
marijuana flowers, he said.
The information the state's Department of Health collects
from patients, including dosing, will spur an area of medical
research long hindered by the federal government, said Mark A.R.
Kleiman, a professor of public policy at New York University.
"New York is going to be focused on doing some serious
research and that seems like a good idea," he said.
Even so, critics say New York has gone too far in limiting
the types of patients allowed in the program and how those who
qualify can use the drug.
Marijuana legalization advocacy groups, including the Drug
Policy Alliance, have also said the small number of dispensaries
will restrict patient access to the drug.
Advocates, however, concede that even limited access to
marijuana is a step forward for their cause.
"At best, it could be seen as a half-step, but not a full
step, to embracing the actual medical utility of cannabis," said
Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for
the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
(Editing by Frank McGurty, Marguerita Choy and Dan Grebler)