By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 Wall Street investors are
deciding it's time to just say yes to marijuana as legalization
of cannabis in more U.S. states has them smelling money-making
opportunities.
Hundreds of East Coast investors, dressed in business suits
and ties, gathered in New York on Wednesday to learn more about
the cannabis industry, a business rooted in tie-dye hippie days
and currently centered on the West Coast.
The investment information conference organized by cannabis
analysts Viridian Capital Advisors focused on pot markets and
took place just days after New York opened its first medical
marijuana dispensaries. With the opening, the state joins 22
others in giving cancer and other seriously ill patients access
to cannabis to ease their symptoms.
IBISWorld, a market research firm, projects sales of
marijuana for medical use to increase to $13.4 billion in 2020
from $3.6 billion in 2015. That has caught Wall Street's
interest.
"This industry, which has a DNA and a culture of Deadheads
and pot heads, is actually undergoing an industrial revolution
and it's not just state legalization," said Viridian Chief
Executive Scott Greiper. "It's the type of people who are coming
into the industry."
Many of those people are leaving Fortune 500 companies,
including former Condé Nast Publications Group President
Mitchell Fox who had no background in the cannabis business.
The newcomers are important to the industry's growth not
only because they bring cash. They also offer big-company
operating and governance experience, which can be especially
useful in emerging markets like marijuana, Greiper said.
Investor interest in cannabis has grown since 2012 when
Colorado and Washington legalized the recreational use of
marijuana. They are now joined by Alaska, Oregon and the
District of Columbia.
Business owners who presented at the New York conference
included those in security, real estate and biotechnology.
In general prospective investors wanted to keep a low
profile. Greiper said they fell into three main groups: the
investment offices of wealthy families, funds dedicated to
cannabis and high-net-worth individual investors.
Troy Dayton, chief executive officer of ArcView Group, which
links investors to cannabis businesses, agreed more people with
Wall Street backgrounds are looking to invest in cannabis. They
generally have more money to invest than early backers of the
industry.
New York's legalization of medical marijuana is expected to
build interest even though it has limited profit potential, he
said.
"It certainly legitimizes cannabis in the financial capital
of the world and that will get investors interested in the
market most of all," Dayton said.
The number of publicly traded cannabis stocks is growing, and
an increasing number of the companies are becoming profitable, a
trend Dayton said is likely to continue.
Still, as long as cannabis is illegal at the federal level,
the industry will mostly attract advocates of the
decriminalization of marijuana, rather than those strictly
seeking financial gain.
"We're still a movement, and not solely an industry," he
said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)