By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
on Monday signed into law a minimum wage increase that takes a
two-tier approach, setting a higher $15 per hour minimum for New
York City and its environs and a lower legal minimum for
less-costly areas.
Cuomo held a rally celebrating the event with Hilary
Clinton, who is campaigning for the Democratic presidential
nomination in her home state before its April 19 primary.
Democrats have rallied behind the $15 minimum wage ahead of the
presidential election in November.
"This new economy is not a fair economy for the middle class
and the working families of this country," Cuomo said at the
signing in a New York City convention center. "They feel that
the American dream is slipping away."
States and cities have moved to surpass the federal minimum
wage, which has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.
California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday also signed into
law a plan to raise the minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour by
the year 2023, making the nation's most-populous state among the
first to boost pay to that level for the working poor.
Clinton's Democratic opponent for the nomination, U.S.
Senator Bernie Sanders, issued a statement from the campaign
trail in Wisconsin praising both New York and California for
pushing through the legislation.
In New York, the minimum wage rises to $15 per hour from its
current $9 by the end of 2018 for most businesses in New York
City. Commuter counties of Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester will
reach $15 by the end of 2021, while the rest of the state will
reach $12.50 by the end of 2020.
The two-tier approach was a compromise deal reached with the
state's Republican lawmakers, who said an increase to $15 in the
poorer upstate areas in the north of the state would be unfair
to business owners.
After 2020 the $12.50 minimum wage upstate has the potential
to rise by an amount determined by the state labor commissioner
and the director of the budget. Any increase would be indexed to
inflation and wage growth.
New York's law also carves out a slow-lane for New York City
business with up to 10 employees, giving them four years instead
of three to implement $15 per hour.
The law also contains a "safety valve." From 2019, state
budget officials will look at the effects of the wage increases
on regional economies and determine whether they should continue
or be suspended.
In addition to the minimum wage law, Cuomo also signed a
bill granting 12-week paid family leave that will phase in by
2021.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Dan Grebler)