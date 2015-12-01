(Adds details and context, comment from American Bankers
Association lawyer, adds Brett Wolf to byline)
By Suzanne Barlyn and Brett Wolf
Dec 1 New regulations proposed by New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday would require banks operating
in the state to adopt rigorous measures to prevent money
laundering and the financing of terrorist groups.
The proposed regulations will, among other things, require a
bank's chief compliance officer to certify whether a bank
maintains the types of systems outlined in the rule to detect
and prevent illicit money transfers, said the New York
Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the state's financial
regulator, which is writing the rules.
Chief compliance officers could face criminal penalties for
filing false certifications, according to the proposal.
Cuomo, as Democrat, unveiled the proposal as the U.S. is
ramping up efforts to cut off funding to Islamic State.
The measures have included everything from screening
thousands of financial institution reports for signs of Islamic
State-linked activity to striking the group's oil infrastructure
in Syria, a strategy that the U.S. says diminishes the group's
black-market earnings from oil by about a third.
Former NYDFS superintendent, Benjamin Lawsky, first publicly
discussed the planned state regulations in a February
speech.
The regulations stem from "serious shortcomings" uncovered
during a series of investigations over the past four years
focusing on terrorist financing and anti-money laundering
compliance at financial institutions that have branches in New
York, NYDFS said on Tuesday.
Systems to monitor for and filter suspicious transactions
and customers fell short in some cases, it said.
"A lack of robust governance, oversight, and accountability
at senior levels of these institutions has contributed to these
shortcomings," the NYDFS said.
The proposed rules, which would also require beefing up
computerized programs that automatically block transactions by
suspicious individuals, are similar, though not exactly the
same, as existing federal regulations, said Rob Rowe, a lawyer
with the American Bankers Association.
Federal regulators have traditionally developed and policed
anti-money laundering measures. New York's proposed requirements
would create new responsibilities solely for banks that are
chartered in New York State.
The new state-specific requirements could lead to confusion
and gaps that criminals could exploit, Rowe said.
The regulations could ultimately be another tool for NYDFS,
which has engaged in an aggressive approach to enforcement and
steep fines in recent years, mostly against European banks with
branches in the state.
Banks have 45 days to comment on the proposal.
