April 1 A plan that would require New York state
banks to adopt rigorous measures to prevent laundering and
terrorist financing conflicts with U.S. laws and may hinder
existing efforts, a bank trade group told regulators.
The proposal by the New York Department of Financial
Services (NYDFS) will, among other things, require a bank's
chief compliance officer to certify whether a bank maintains the
types of systems outlined in the rule to detect and prevent
illicit money transfers.
The requirement, which could trigger criminal penalties for
compliance officers who file false or incorrect certifications
about their companies' anti-money laundering systems "seems
draconian and legally deficient," the New York Bankers
Association (NYBA) said in a March 29 letter.
NYDFS is developing rules for the plan as the U.S. ramps up
efforts to cut off funding to Islamic State.
The letter, seen by Reuters late on Thursday, follows the
end of a four-month period for public comment about the plan,
unveiled by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, in
December.
The number of letters received by the NYDFS was unclear on
Friday.
A NYDFS spokesman declined to comment.
Federal regulators have traditionally developed and policed
anti-money laundering measures. New York's proposed requirements
would create new responsibilities solely for banks that are
chartered in the state.
"We believe the proposal will layer duplicative and
sometimes inconsistent requirements over an already
comprehensive set of federal rules" that apply to all types of
financial institutions, whether they are chartered by the U.S.
government, states, or foreign countries, wrote Michael Smith,
the NYBA's president and chief executive officer.
The American Bankers Association, whose members hold more
than $16 trillion in assets, raised similar concerns in a March
31 letter, and called on the NYDFS to withdraw the proposal.
The regulations stem from "serious shortcomings" uncovered
during a series of investigations between 2011 and 2015 focusing
on terrorist financing and anti-money laundering compliance at
financial institutions that have branches in New York, NYDFS
said in December.
Systems to monitor for and filter suspicious transactions
and customers fell short in some cases, it said.
NYBA represents 150 financial institutions in New York
State, including The Bank of New York Mellon ,
Bank of America, N.A. and Citibank, N.A.
.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)