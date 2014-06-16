June 16 Moody's Investors Service raised New York state's general obligation bond rating to "Aa1" from "Aa2" with a stable outlook, citing sustained improvements in fiscal governance and its recent economic recovery.

"The rating also recognizes New York's expensive business environment, reliance on financial services and other NYC-based economic drivers," Moody's said in a statement. (r.reuters.com/fun22w) (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)