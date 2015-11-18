NEW YORK Nov 18 New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA) released a final $15.1 billion
budget for next year on Wednesday and said available resources
through 2019 would exceed earlier estimates by $447 million.
The MTA said the additional resources, coming from higher
real estate transaction tax receipts, greater toll revenues and
lower energy prices, will allow it to invest $242 million on
service improvements over the next four years.
The plan relies on two fare increases of 4 percent each in
2017 and 2019. About $7.9 billion of MTA's $15.1 billion revenue
next year will come from fares and tolls. The rest will come
from dedicated taxes and state and local subsidies.
The MTA says it has cut $1.3 billion in costs from annual
spending and that recurring savings will reach $1.8 billion by
2019.
"We are continuing to find new ways to save money, we are
making smart investments to serve our growing ridership, and we
are doing this while minimizing the impact on our customers'
wallets," MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Prendergast
said.
The MTA presented a preliminary budget in July. The agency's
board will vote on the final plan in December.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bill Rigby)