NEW YORK Nov 18 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released a final $15.1 billion budget for next year on Wednesday and said available resources through 2019 would exceed earlier estimates by $447 million.

The MTA said the additional resources, coming from higher real estate transaction tax receipts, greater toll revenues and lower energy prices, will allow it to invest $242 million on service improvements over the next four years.

The plan relies on two fare increases of 4 percent each in 2017 and 2019. About $7.9 billion of MTA's $15.1 billion revenue next year will come from fares and tolls. The rest will come from dedicated taxes and state and local subsidies.

The MTA says it has cut $1.3 billion in costs from annual spending and that recurring savings will reach $1.8 billion by 2019.

"We are continuing to find new ways to save money, we are making smart investments to serve our growing ridership, and we are doing this while minimizing the impact on our customers' wallets," MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Prendergast said.

The MTA presented a preliminary budget in July. The agency's board will vote on the final plan in December.