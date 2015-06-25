NEW YORK, June 25 New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority was sued on Thursday by a studio objecting to the agency's decision to reject six subway advertisements promoting its film "The Muslims are Coming!"

The lawsuit by Vaguely Qualified Productions LLC, which said its mission is to create "smart, insightful, and comedic social justice media," is a fresh challenge to a new MTA policy banning ads of a political nature from its buses and subways.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the studio, which also creates viral videos as well as TV and online shows, accused the MTA of violating its First Amendment free speech rights because the ads for its film were commercial in nature.

The ads employed what the studio calls "satirical and tongue-in-cheek" statements such as "The Ugly Truth About Muslims: Muslims have great frittata recipes" and "Those Terrorists Are All Nutjobs," with the word "nutjobs" substituted for the crossed off "Muslim" because it was "more accurate."

According to the studio, the film carries a message that "American Muslims are ordinary people," and that the MTA had no compelling reason to ban it.

The studio also said the MTA had approved the ads in March, but withdrew that approval last month in light of its April 29 ad ban.

It is seeking an injunction requiring that the ads be displayed for at least 28 days, plus damages.

MTA spokesman Adam Lisberg declined to comment, saying the agency had not been served with the complaint.

A lawyer for Vaguely Qualified Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was filed six days after U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said the MTA could reject an ad from the anti-Muslim group American Freedom Defense Initiative that criticized Hamas and referred to Muslims killing Jews.

Koeltl said the political ad ban likely converted MTA buses and subways into a "limited public forum" or "nonpublic forum," and that "no law requires public transit agencies to accept political advertisements as a matter of course."

The American Freedom Defense Initiative on Monday appealed Koeltl's decision.

The case is Vaguely Qualified Productions LLC v. Metropolitan Transportation Authority et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-04952. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)