NEW YORK May 12 New York's banking regulator on
Friday sued the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
over its decision to offer special-purpose charters that would
let online lenders and other "fintech" companies do business
nationwide.
In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court in Manhattan,
Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York Department of
Financial Services, called the decision to grant the national
charters "lawless, ill-conceived and destabilizing of financial
markets" that are properly and most effectively regulated by the
state.
The lawsuit, against the OCC and acting comptroller Keith
Noreika, seeks to void the decision.
