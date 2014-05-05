NEW YORK May 5 An Occupy Wall Street protester
was found guilty on Monday of assaulting a police officer during
a demonstration two years ago to mark the protest movement's
six-month anniversary in New York City.
A New York jury found Cecily McMillan, 25, guilty of
elbowing a police officer, Grantley Bovell, in the eye as he was
attempting to arrest her. McMillan's lawyer argued that his
client was reacting to someone groping one of her breasts,
according to media accounts of the trial.
McMillan's lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for
comment. McMillan came to New York after college to volunteer
with the labor group the Democratic Socialists of America,
according to the New York Times.
New York State Court Justice Ronald Zweibel ordered her to
be held in jail until her sentencing on May 19, a person
familiar with the proceedings said on Monday, asking to be
anonymous because he was authorized to speak on behalf of the
court. McMillan faces up to seven years in prison.
McMillan was arrested along with scores of others on March
17, 2012. While thousands of people were arrested during Occupy
protests in 2011 and 2012, most of those cases were dismissed,
some were resolved out of court and just 67 have gone to trial.
McMillan is one of 56 people to be convicted at trial, while
another 11 people have been acquitted.
Bovell suffered "swelling and bruising and substantial pain
to his left eye" as a result of the incident, according to court
documents.
The populist movement protesting economic inequality got its
start in a downtown Manhattan park. Occupy inspired dozens of
spin-offs around the world with its "We are the 99 percent"
slogan but drew criticism for its unclear goals.
