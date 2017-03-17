By Peter Szekely
NEW YORK, March 17 People confined to
wheelchairs are unable to fully enjoy a New York City park named
after President Franklin Roosevelt, one of the most famous
wheelchair users in U.S. history, a class-action lawsuit claims.
The suit, filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, contends that the design of Franklin D. Roosevelt
Four Freedoms Park inhibits access by wheelchair users and
violates laws that require public facilities to reasonably
accommodate disabled people.
The suit was filed by the advocacy group Brooklyn Center for
Independence of the Disabled and three wheelchair users who said
they were either unable to reach all parts of the park or did so
with difficulty because of the absence of ramps.
Michell Caiola, one of the attorneys who filed the suit,
said the gift shop and restrooms are inaccessible, and some of
the walkways are either gravel or cobblestone, making them
difficult to navigate by wheelchair.
"This was dedicated to a president who had a disability and
used a wheelchair for mobility," she said.
The architectural barriers could have been avoided during
planning and construction of the park, the complaint says.
Roosevelt, who served as president from 1933 until his death
during his fourth term in 1945, was paralyzed by polio when he
was 39.
The park, located on the southern tip of New York City's
Roosevelt Island in the East River, is dedicated to Roosevelt's
famous "Four Freedoms" speech, delivered on Jan. 6, 1941.
The address, delivered months before the United States
entered World War Two, articulated four universal rights that
the president said all people deserved.
The wheelchair users said they wrote last August to the Four
Freedoms Park Conservancy, which operates the park, and the New
York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic
Preservation, but never got a response.
Howard Axel, chief executive of the conservancy since
November, said he was unaware of any effort by the plaintiffs to
contact the organization but "would welcome" a meeting.
The park was designed by architect Louis Kahn in 1973, well
before 1990 enactment of the landmark Americans with
Disabilities Act, which requires full access. It opened in the
fall of 2012.
(Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by Tom Brown)