(Adds Blue Global comment, background)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 17 An online company that sells customer
information to businesses making payday loans has agreed to pay
a $1 million penalty and stop generating such leads in New York,
the state's financial regulator said on Thursday.
Blue Global LLC in Scottsdale, Arizona, and its chief
executive officer, Chris Kay, agreed to the measures in a
settlement with the New York State Department of Financial
Services, or NYDFS, the regulator said.
The case is the first by the NYDFS to require that a company
adopt measures to secure future personal information it collects
about customers, NYDFS said.
"Reaching this agreement is in our company's and our
stakeholders' best interests, and we will be complying fully
with the terms of the consent decree," Kay said in a statement.
The NYDFS settlement stems from "certain prior business
practices," Kay said.
A NYDFS investigation found that Blue Global misrepresented
to consumers that it provided security for personal information
submitted through its websites and that the measures were
"completely 24/7 guaranteed," the NYDFS said.
But Blue Global did not have security measures in place for
sharing sensitive consumer information with third parties. The
company sold information about potential borrowers that included
sensitive personal data on about 180,000 New York consumers.
That information was made available to people who used
details such as names, email addresses and bank account numbers
in attempted frauds, the NYDFS said.
Blue Global also marketed online payday loans to New York
consumers, even though the loans are illegal in the state, the
NYDFS said.
Payday loans are small extensions of credit that borrowers
agree to repay in a short time, such as when they next receive a
paycheck.
Lenders who offer the products say they help people who are
strapped for cash, but consumer advocates say borrowers often
end up with high debt because of high interest rates, fees and
rolling over the loans.
New York consumers were contacted by scammers after filling
out payday loan applications on a Blue Global website. The
scammers, in some instances, obtained advance payments from
consumers to secure payday loans that were never issued, or
threatened to collect loans that consumers had not made.
Blue Global, as part of the settlement, must disclose in
advertisements that its payday loans services are not permitted
in New York state. The company must also designate a compliance
officer, among other measures.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Peter Cooney)