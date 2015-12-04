NEW YORK Dec 4 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged the city's pension funds on Friday to divest their holdings in stocks of gun makers after this week's mass shooting in San Bernardino.

"I call on all government pension funds in New York City and across the country to divest immediately from funds that include assault weapon manufacturers," de Blasio said in a statement.

The New York City Employees Retirement System and the New York City Teachers Retirement System have already dropped gun stocks such as Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and Sturm Ruger & Co Inc.

Funds for the city's police and fire departments as well as the city's board of education have not divested their holdings, the mayor said. The combined value of the city's five pension funds is around $155 billion.

"I am urging the city comptroller to divest as soon as possible if no verifiable assurance is given that assault weapons will not be sold to civilians," the mayor said.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy)